Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

314 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

314 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and patchy smoke until early afternoon, then smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke through the night. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

314 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke this morning. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke

late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning

and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning, then haze

and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

314 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in

the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

314 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Haze through the day. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west early in the

afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north around 5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Haze.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

314 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this morning, then

shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs around 80. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then

shifting to the northwest early in the afternoon increasing to

10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Haze.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

314 AM PDT Tue Sep 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west early in the afternoon, then

increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

