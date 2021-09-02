CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Smoke this morning, then areas of smoke this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast early this afternoon, then shifting to the

southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke until early afternoon, then smoke

late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then areas of

smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

334 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then areas of

smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening, then areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

