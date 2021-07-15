CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 _____ 746 FPUS56 KMFR 151003 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 302 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 CAZ080-152300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 303 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ081-152300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 303 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs 90 to 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs 90 to 100. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ082-152300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 303 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south. .TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ083-152300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 303 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this afternoon. Haze this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-152300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 303 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ085-152300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 303 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning. Haze through the day, then patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. $$