CAZ080-192300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
406 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-192300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 406 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early this afternoon, then shifting to the north late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ082-192300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 406 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-192300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 406 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ084-192300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 406 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ085-192300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 406 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.

$$