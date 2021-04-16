CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021 _____ 150 FPUS56 KMFR 161011 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021 CAZ080-162300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ081-162300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ082-162300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ083-162300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ084-162300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ085-162300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 310 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$