CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

212 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

212 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

212 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

212 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

212 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early this afternoon, then

shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

212 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

212 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

