CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

_____

461 FPUS56 KMFR 111853

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1152 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

CAZ080-112300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1152 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-112300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1152 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ082-112300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1152 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ083-112300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1152 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ084-112300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1152 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ085-112300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1152 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather