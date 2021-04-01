CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

_____

850 FPUS56 KMFR 011038

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

CAZ080-012300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-012300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Areas of

frost late this morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the

morning, then shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-012300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-012300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-012300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-012300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph late in the

evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather