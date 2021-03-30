CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021

024 FPUS56 KMFR 300924

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

224 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

CAZ080-302300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

224 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-302300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

224 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-302300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

224 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-302300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

224 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-302300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

224 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-302300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

224 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

