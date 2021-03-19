CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021 _____ 706 FPUS56 KMFR 190925 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 225 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021 CAZ080-192300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 225 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-192300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 225 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 2300 feet rising to 3200 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2900 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-192300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 225 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 2600 feet rising to 3200 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3200 feet lowering to 2200 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-192300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 225 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-192300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 225 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ085-192300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 225 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers early this morning. Chance of snow showers through the day. Slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3600 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$