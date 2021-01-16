CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

_____

644 FPUS56 KMFR 161102

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

CAZ080-170000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-170000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog until early afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph until well

after midnight becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-170000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-170000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Breezy. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-170000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Patchy fog in the late morning

and early afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ085-170000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Breezy. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather