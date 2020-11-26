CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1059 PM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1059 PM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Areas of freezing fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1059 PM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1059 PM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening

and early morning. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1059 PM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1059 PM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows 15 to

20. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows 15 to 20.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1059 PM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

