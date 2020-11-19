CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

320 FPUS56 KMFR 190725

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1124 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

CAZ080-191200-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1124 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers late this evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers well after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

CAZ081-191200-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1124 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely late this

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers well after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after

midnight. Little or no new snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ082-191200-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1124 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely late this

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers well after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ083-191200-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1124 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely late this

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers well after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-191200-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1124 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

3500 feet. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

CAZ085-191200-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1124 PM PST Wed Nov 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 4100 feet lowering to 3600 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 3800 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around

5 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

