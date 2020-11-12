CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

341 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

341 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

341 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 25 to 35 mph.

Elsewhere, south winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 2800 feet after

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

341 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain showers and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches at lower elevations and 5 to 8 inches above 4000 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 2800 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting

to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

341 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Blowing snow through the day. Snow

level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Blowing snow in the evening. Rain

and snow showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet

lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Windy. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

341 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Blowing snow through the day.

Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

341 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain

showers and snow in the afternoon. Blowing snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 4100 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches except 3 to 6 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Blowing snow in the evening. Rain

and snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3600 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

