CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
351 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
351 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy smoke. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
351 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy smoke this morning. Patchy smoke late this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Haze in the evening.
Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in
the evening and overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
351 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy smoke through the
night. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast late in the morning, then shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
351 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
smoke through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy smoke through the
night. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
351 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing
to southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy smoke through the
night. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
351 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of smoke this morning, then patchy smoke this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
