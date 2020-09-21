CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020

366 FPUS56 KMFR 210955

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

CAZ080-212300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-212300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest early this afternoon, then shifting to

the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the

night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ082-212300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

late evening and early morning, then shifting to the northeast

well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ083-212300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke through the day.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke through the

night. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ084-212300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze until early afternoon. Patchy smoke in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ085-212300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

254 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke until early

afternoon, then areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

