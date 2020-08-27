CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

852 FPUS56 KMFR 271006

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

CAZ080-272300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ081-272300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ082-272300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-272300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ084-272300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ085-272300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

