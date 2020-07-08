CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020
686 FPUS56 KMFR 080955
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
255 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020
CAZ080-082300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
255 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ081-082300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
255 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ082-082300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
255 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ083-082300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
255 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph
well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ084-082300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
255 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and early
afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ085-082300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
255 AM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the
evening and overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
