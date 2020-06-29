CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020
302 FPUS56 KMFR 291011
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
310 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
CAZ080-292300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
310 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ081-292300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
310 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ082-292300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
310 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ083-292300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
310 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ084-292300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
310 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost early this morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
around 15 mph late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ085-292300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
310 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning
and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost
early this morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
