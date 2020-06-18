CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

315 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

315 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

315 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

315 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

315 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

315 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

315 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

