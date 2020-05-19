CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

982 FPUS56 KMFR 191355

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

654 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

CAZ080-192300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

654 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ081-192300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

654 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast late in the morning, then shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ082-192300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

654 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Snow level 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

CAZ083-192300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

654 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ084-192300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

654 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around

15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ085-192300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

654 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

this morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

