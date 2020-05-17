CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020

418 FPUS56 KMFR 171107

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

CAZ080-172300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet rising to 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ081-172300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Snow level

7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Light winds becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ082-172300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph late this morning, then shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ083-172300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ084-172300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ085-172300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

407 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely this morning, then rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph this afternoon. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to

6500 feet after midnight. Lows around 40. Breezy. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

