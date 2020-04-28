CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

343 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

343 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

343 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

343 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

343 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

343 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

343 AM PDT Tue Apr 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

