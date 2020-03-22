CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020
_____
479 FPUS56 KMFR 221032
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
331 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020
CAZ080-222300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
331 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then
rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet
lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to
3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ081-222300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
331 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 2900 feet after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ082-222300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
331 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the evening and
overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
4000 feet lowering to 3100 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ083-222300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
331 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet
lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
4000 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,
then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ084-222300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
331 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
West winds around 15 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50.
$$
CAZ085-222300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
331 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
4800 feet. Little or no snow accumulation except snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level
4800 feet lowering to 3600 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather