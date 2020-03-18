CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
_____
190 FPUS56 KMFR 180911
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
211 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020
CAZ080-182300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
211 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to
4000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ081-182300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
211 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated rain and snow showers. Snow level 2900 feet this
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming
southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ082-182300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
211 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s
to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ083-182300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
211 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers this morning, then
scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s
to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ084-182300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
211 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the evening, then
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow
showers likely. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-182300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
211 AM PDT Wed Mar 18 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread snow showers this morning,
then scattered snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation of
2 to 3 inches except 2 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the
evening. Lows 15 to 20. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows
around 30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather