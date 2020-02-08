CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020
_____
084 FPUS56 KMFR 081105
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020
CAZ080-090000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers until early
afternoon, then sunny late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ081-090000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
$$
CAZ082-090000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ083-090000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny in the late morning
and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ084-090000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph late in the evening
and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ085-090000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
304 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs around 40.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather