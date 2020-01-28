CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow

showers likely early this afternoon. Slight chance of rain and

snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 4000 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely early this morning, then chance of

snow showers late this morning. Chance of rain showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet this afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers until

early afternoon, then chance of rain showers late this afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Cooler. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4300 feet rising to 5000 feet this afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 4200 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

