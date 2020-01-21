CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

345 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

345 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain showers through the day. Snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain and snow likely in

the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

345 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow this morning, then chance of rain

and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 2800 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

345 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain and snow

showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of rain

and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches at lower elevations and 4 to

7 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation at lower elevations and

snow accumulation up to 1 inch above 4000 feet. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

345 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain and snow

showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of rain

and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow after midnight.

Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain showers and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

345 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely early this morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon.

Chance of rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

345 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely early this morning, then rain and

snow showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of

rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 5 inches in the

Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3600 feet. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3700 feet rising to 4900 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

