CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020
373 FPUS56 KMFR 111144
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
343 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
CAZ080-120000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
344 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE
3500 FEET...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow this morning. Rain and snow this
morning, then rain and snow showers likely early this afternoon.
Chance of rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level
3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower
elevations and 3 to 6 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to
2000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s
to lower 40s.
CAZ081-120000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
344 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level
2800 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,
then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and
2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then
chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3200 feet in
the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
CAZ082-120000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
344 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then chance of rain and snow
showers this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow showers
likely after midnight. Snow level 2600 feet in the evening. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
CAZ083-120000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
344 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow until early afternoon. Rain and snow
this morning. Rain rain and snow showers likely this afternoon.
Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,
then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow showers
likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
CAZ084-120000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
344 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow this morning. Rain
and snow likely this morning, then chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,
then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph late in the
evening and overnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around
20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely.
Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
around 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
CAZ085-120000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
344 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow until early afternoon. Snow this
morning. Snow showers likely early this afternoon, then chance of
snow showers late this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs
around 30. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,
then chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to
4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs around 30. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
