CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

_____

597 FPUS56 KMFR 031051

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

251 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

CAZ080-040000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

251 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-040000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

251 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM

PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Breezy. In the shasta valley, southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 25 to 35 mph. Elsewhere,

southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3400 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 25 to

40 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph well after midnight.

Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to

20 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 2800 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1900 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-040000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

251 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-040000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

251 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Rain and snow. Snow

level 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-040000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

251 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain in the evening, then cloudy

with rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

$$

CAZ085-040000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

251 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 4400 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late in

the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

$$

