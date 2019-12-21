CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

368 FPUS56 KMFR 211217

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

416 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

CAZ080-220000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

416 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Slight chance of rain this morning, then rain and snow

this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-220000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

416 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid

30s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 25 to 40 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight, then shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Elsewhere, south

winds 25 to 35 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight,

then shifting to the northeast well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph late in the

morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2800 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ082-220000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

416 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. West

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening. Snow level 2700 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ083-220000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

416 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Very

windy. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-220000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

416 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30.

Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ085-220000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

416 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Windy. South winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4100 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

