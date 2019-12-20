CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019
_____
310 FPUS56 KMFR 201211
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
410 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
CAZ080-210000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
410 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain this morning. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to
4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to
3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ081-210000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
410 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Very windy. South winds
30 to 45 mph in the shasta valley and south 25 to 40 mph
Elsewhere.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Very windy.
In the shasta valley, south winds 30 to 45 mph. Elsewhere, south
winds 25 to 40 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph late in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to
4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ082-210000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
410 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. No snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3100 feet. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ083-210000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
410 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning,
then chance of rain this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph.
Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ084-210000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
410 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 40 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then
rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ085-210000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
410 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 40 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
after midnight. Snow level 4900 feet in the evening. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing
to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4300 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather