CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
1105 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
1105 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. New snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to
4 inches above 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Breezy.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late this
evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
1105 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2200 feet. New snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 3 to
5 inches above 3000 feet. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 20 to
30 mph in the shasta valley and southeast 15 to 20 mph Elsewhere.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 2600 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 20 to 30 mph
in the shasta valley and southeast 15 to 25 mph Elsewhere.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
1105 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches at lower elevations and 3 to
7 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3300 feet rising to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
5500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
1105 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to
4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Patchy blowing
snow in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Areas of blowing
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
1105 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain
and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
1105 PM PST Sat Nov 30 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 4100 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4900 feet
lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4700 feet rising
to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 4500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
