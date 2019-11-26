CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
341 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
341 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...
.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow early this morning, then rain
and snow in the late morning and afternoon. Precipitation may be
heavy at times in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level
1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches at lower
elevations and 13 to 19 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph this afternoon. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and
snow showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches
at lower elevations and 10 to 16 inches above 3000 feet. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Very windy. South winds 25 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the west 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight, then decreasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph well after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and
snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid
20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Lows 15 to 25.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 10 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
341 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of snow early this morning, then snow in the late
morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches at
lower elevations and 4 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s. Very windy. In the shasta valley, southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph this afternoon.
Elsewhere, south winds around 5 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches at
lower elevations and 3 to 8 inches above 3000 feet. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Very windy. In the shasta valley, south
winds 35 to 50 mph becoming around 10 mph. Southwest 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Elsewhere, south winds 30 to 45 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
341 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Slight chance of snow early this morning, then snow in
the late morning and afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 9 to 15 inches. Highs in the
mid 20s to mid 30s. Windy. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east late this morning, then increasing to south 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow
accumulation of 11 to 16 inches at lower elevations and 12 to
18 inches above 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph well after
midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Highs
in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 10 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
341 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Slight chance of snow early this morning, then snow in
the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to
11 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Snow accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Very windy. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts
to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph well after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
341 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Slight chance of snow early this morning, then snow in
the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs around 30. Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
in the mid 20s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph well after
midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Highs around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Highs
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to
20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
341 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches
except 3 to 6 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches
except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to
15. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to
25.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then slight
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
