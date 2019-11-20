CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

328 FPUS56 KMFR 201119

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

319 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

CAZ080-210000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

319 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ081-210000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

319 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. In the shasta

valley, northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming

light. Elsewhere, northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-210000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

319 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-210000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

319 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-210000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

319 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-210000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

319 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

$$

