CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1140 AM PST Thu Nov 7 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1140 AM PST Thu Nov 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s in the

valleys and in the mid 40s to lower 50s at higher elevations.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1140 AM PST Thu Nov 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1140 AM PST Thu Nov 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1140 AM PST Thu Nov 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1140 AM PST Thu Nov 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1140 AM PST Thu Nov 7 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

