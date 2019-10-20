CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon, then
shifting to the north late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early this
morning, then chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.
Patchy fog through the day. Snow level 6500 feet this morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early this
morning, then chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.
Patchy fog through the day. Snow level 5500 feet this morning.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early this
morning, then chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.
Snow level 4500 feet this morning. Highs around 50. Light winds
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the late morning and early
afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 60. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming
light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph late in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
357 AM PDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow this morning, then
slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to the northeast
early in the afternoon shifting to the northwest late in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
