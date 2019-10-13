CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019
_____
428 FPUS56 KMFR 131047
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
347 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
CAZ080-132300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
347 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and
overnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ081-132300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
347 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then
becoming southeast around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to
the northwest.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph until well after midnight becoming
light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light
winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light
winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ082-132300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
347 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the
evening and overnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon,
then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ083-132300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
347 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the
afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ084-132300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
347 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph until well after midnight becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
northwest around 5 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ085-132300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
347 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
_____
