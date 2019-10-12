CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in
the evening, then shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Light winds becoming northwest around
5 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
1110 PM PDT Fri Oct 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
