CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
345 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
345 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and
overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
345 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning
and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the evening, then
shifting to the north after midnight shifting to the southeast
well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
345 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening and
overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
345 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
345 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon, then
shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
345 AM PDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
