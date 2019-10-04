CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
253 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
253 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
253 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east early this afternoon, then
shifting to the north late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
253 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
253 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
253 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight, then shifting to the
west well after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
253 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
