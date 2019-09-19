CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
332 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
CAZ080-192300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
332 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ081-192300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
332 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog early this morning. Slight chance of showers. Snow
level 6500 feet this morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds becoming north
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ082-192300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
332 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ083-192300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
332 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet this
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ084-192300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
332 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of
frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light winds becoming northwest around
5 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ085-192300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
332 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers this morning, then
chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet this morning. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of
frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
