CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

CAZ080-162300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ081-162300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ082-162300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-162300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ084-162300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ085-162300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

222 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

