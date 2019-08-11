CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

_____

131 FPUS56 KMFR 111247

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

546 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

CAZ080-112300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

546 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-112300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

546 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Light winds becoming northwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

northeast around 5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the

northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-112300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

546 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ083-112300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

546 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ084-112300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

546 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Light winds becoming northwest around 5 mph

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming light, then becoming northeast

around 5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ085-112300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

546 AM PDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast late this morning, then shifting to the west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather