CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon,
then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening, then
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight shifting to the
northeast well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Light winds
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers late
this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
904 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
