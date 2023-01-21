CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 129 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Steep swell dominated seas 9 to 12 ft expected. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather