CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

304 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Long period swell could potentially effect

gear set in shallow water. There may be significant gaps

between the largest waves, use caution in shallow areas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Sunday.

