SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

236 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

9 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday.

