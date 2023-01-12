CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 241 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 22 to 27 ft at 21 seconds. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20 ft at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE..All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 22 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 13 to 16 ft at 17 seconds expected. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather