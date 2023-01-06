CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 305 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023 ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED... ...STORM WATCH IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 16 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 14 to 18 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather